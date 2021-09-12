Recently, there has been a lot of talk about Zion Williamson and whether or not he has a long-term future with the New Orleans Pelicans. The team has struggled to surround him with talent and after losing Lonzo Ball in free agency, fans aren't convinced that this team is going to be any good this season. With that in mind, theories are running rampant suggesting that if things don't change quickly, Zion might very well request a trade out of NOLA.

In a recent interview with Czech Daily Sport, the latest addition to the Pelicans Tomas Satoransky spoke about the rumors surrounding Williamson and what he thinks about it all. As you can see, Satoransky isn't buying the rumors and he firmly believes Zion is in it for the long haul. In fact, Satoransky believes the media is doing this on purpose.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

"I have a feeling that some American media which cover the NBA want to break up teams and create fake stories so that something’s happening," Satoransky said. "This one’s dissatisfied, this one wants to leave – and most of the time the truth is elsewhere or in the middle. It’s definitely not true that Zion in his third season is thinking about not having good players around him. I’m convinced of that."

It remains unlikely that Zion will leave following his rookie contract when you consider how he would be leaving a whole lot of money on the table. Regardless, the Pelicans need a long-term plan and as of right now, they are falling short in every single department.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

