Zion Williamson showed up to the New Orleans Pelicans Media Day event on Monday in a never before seen Air Jordan 34 colorway, one of many that the No. 1 overall pick will lace up throughout his rookie season.

In addition to the colorways that Jordan Brand has in the pipeline, Zion will also be wearing a special edition Air Jordan 34 designed by a group of local high school students.

Over the weekend, Jordan Brand hosted the first chapter of UNITE – a global campaign that celebrates a generation coming together to create an impact that goes beyond the game - giving local kids an opportunity to customize the 34. The students were divided into groups and one of their designs will be worn by Zion in a game in the upcoming season.

Jordan Brand no doubt has several Pelicans-themed Air Jordan 34s in the stash for the 2019-20 season, but we'll be keeping an eye out for that exclusive student-designed pair. Check out some photos from the event below, courtesy of the Pelicans.