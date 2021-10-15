New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will miss the beginning of the regular season, the organization's vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, announced this week. Williamson had previously said that he expected to be ready for the first game.

While team doctors said that were "very encouraged" by Williamson's progress, Griffin explained that they will reassess his status in two to two to 2½ weeks, adding that there is no "fixed timeline."

"It's everyone's goal that Zion return to play as soon as safely possible," Griffin said. "Obviously, two to 2½ weeks from now means he will not be on the floor for the first week of games. When he is able to return safely, we will do that."



Steph Chambers / Getty Images

Williamson suffered a fractured right foot before summer league and underwent surgery in the offseason to repair the bone.

"He had a fractured right foot that was repaired surgically," Griffin explained at Pelicans media day on Sept. 27. "His timeline should get him back on the court in time for the regular season. That would be our hope and our view. And we're very optimistic about what that looks like."

Williamson missed the start of his rookie season in 2019-20, dealing with a torn meniscus in his right knee.

