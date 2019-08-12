Zion Williamson has nothing but confidence in his former Duke Blue Devils teammate, RJ Barrett.

During an interview at the Panini Rookie Photo Shoot this past weekend, Zion was asked about Barrett's game and what Knicks fans can expect from the Maple Mamba.

“(Knicks fans) can expect that they’re getting a killer,” Williamson told SNY. “For the people that are trying to look down on him, RJ’s been through worse. He knows how to battle through it and he’s going to bring the city everything he’s got.”

Barrett, who was selected third overall by the Knicks in June's NBA Draft, averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game during his freshman season at Duke. The 19-year old southpaw also set the ACC freshman single-season scoring record.

Prior to being selected by the Knicks, Barrett gushed about the possibility of playing his home games at Madison Square Garden.

“I feel like I love it. I’d embrace it. I’d embrace New York. I’d give it my all. Really, that’s all I can say: I’d give it everything I have,” said Barrett, adding of playing in the Garden. “It’s great. I love playing in the Garden. My dad used to tell me stories about playing here. So to see that crowd, it’s crazy.”

He'll have plenty of room to showcase his killer instincts on the floor this season, as the Knicks look to build a foundation around their young core.