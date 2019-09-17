Zion Williamson inked a five-year, $75 million deal with Jordan Brand after being selected No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans this Summer, and it wasn't long before he was anointed as the face of the Air Jordan 34.

When Jordan Brand officially introduced the 34th signature in Harlem earlier this month, it was Zion who laced up the kicks and put on a show for the crowd in attendance. And with the kicks set to make their retail debut in just one week, it's Zion who stars in the first Air Jordan 34 ad.

Check out the first of many Zion Williamson x Jordan Brand commercials in the tweet embedded below.

The innovative shoe was designed by stripping away non-essential material, making for one of the lightest basketball shoes ever created by Jordan Brand (size 9 weighs 13.1 oz).

Features include:

An Eclipse Plate, formed by two Pebax pieces, which helps reduce the overall stiffness and strips down the weight

A forefoot Zoom Air unit, with herringbone traction pattern - providing optimal explosion off the foot

Limited Upper - heel counter, tongue, eyestay and midfoot reinforcer - showcasing the purest form of a basketball shoe

The number 23 is featured in Morse code on the vamp

The "Blue Void" colorway will be the first to release on September 25, for the retail price of $180. Check out the official images below, and click here to preview some of the other Air Jordan 34 colorways.

