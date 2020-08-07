When the NBA decided to bring teams back to the Orlando Bubble, the New Orleans Pelicans were at the top of the league's mind. The presence of Zion Williamson was surely going to bring attention to the league's comeback and the NBA figured they could even give the Pelicans a chance to make the postseason, which would bring even more ratings. Well, this hasn't exactly worked out as intended as the Pelicans have been a complete disaster, with the playoffs looking like a distant dream.

Yesterday, the Pelicans lost to the struggling Sacramento Kings and it was clear that the team is starting to get frustrated with their current situation. In fact, Williamson spoke to The Athletic after last night's game and noted that the team simply isn't playing with urgency.

Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images

“I play every game to win,” Williamson said. “I can’t really speak personally for my teammates, I feel like they do play every game to win. The sense of urgency, personally I think we don’t want to play like that. You just want to play the game to win anyway. I feel like when you play with a sense of urgency, you just start doing stuff that you don’t usually do.”

If the Pelicans want any chance of making the playoffs, they are going to have to win every single game from here on out, which is no easy task.

