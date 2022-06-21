Throughout the past year, and even the last three to some extent, there has been a lot of discourse surrounding Zion Williamson and his weight. Earlier this year, there was a report that Williamson had gotten all the way up to 330 pounds, which was certainly something that caught the attention of fans.

Since that time, Williamson has made good use of his rehab as he hopes to return to the court in time for next season. In fact, it appears as though Williamson has been putting in some series work in the gym. His conditioning has always been an issue, and with a huge max contract staring him down, it should come as no surprise that he would want to get his body right.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

In his latest Instagram post, Zion showed off a chiseled version of himself that should definitely excite Pelicans fans. When he is healthy, Zion is an athletic freak, and with this physique, one could make the argument that he will be one of the strongest players in the league, heading into next season.

As for the rest of the post, Zion was promoting his brand new Jordan Zion 2, which will be hitting the shelves tomorrow. Needless to say, it seems like everything is coming up Zion right now.





Let us know what you think of Zion's latest weight loss, in the comments section below.