Ahead of Thursday night's NBA Draft, several top draft picks conducted pre-draft interviews with members of the media for the last time before they officially enter the league.

As you can tell from the photo provided below, projected No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson attracted plenty of attention from reporters while other future first-rounders, like Georgia's Goga Bitadze, had a bit more down time.

Of course, Williamson fielded a number of questions about the New Orleans Pelicans today, including his thoughts about the recent Anthony Davis trade and the former Lakers' players that will soon become his teammates.

In regards to two of his future teammates, Zion says, "Lonzo, I think he's a great PG, very old school and I respect that about him. Brandon Ingram I think he's a bucket-getter, he can give you 25 or 30 a night.”

Check out video footage of Zion's comments about the new-look Pelicans below, as well as a special guest question from his Blue Devil brother, RJ Barrett.