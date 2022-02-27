The start to 2022 has been tumultuous for New Orleans Pelicans young star forward Zion Williamson. Since the end of last season, Zion has been dealing with and rehabbing a foot injury, as he has been sidelined the entire 2021-22 season thus far.

As he has seldom made public appearances during the rehab process, fans notice he is looking pretty heavy when he does pop out. Photos taken from bad angles and rumors have added to the noise surrounding the notion that he has let himself go.

Along with this, media outlets like ESPN have been hounding Williamson for being a bad teammate for not reaching out to newly traded for Pelicans acquisitions like star CJ McCollum.

Now, it seems that the insults are only increasing as New Orleans kicks off its late February, early March yearly Mardi Gras celebration. In a recent parade for the festive season, a float depicted an overweight Zion. The float was named "1 Ton," poking fun at Zion's weight, and shows him eating and saying "I'm hungry."

Not only has national media taken aim at Zion, but now his own city and fanbase has turned on him. It is unclear when Zion will return for action for the Pels, or if he even wants to stay with New Orleans in the future, but as one of the most notable young stars in the league, it's rough to see him being treated this way.

Check out the brutal video of the parade float below.