On Sunday, the NBA held their annual Rookie Photo Shoot at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey where the likes of Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Ja Morant and more were all on hand to represent their teams. Other than just posing for the rookie photo though, the boys were put on the spot in a fun way and given a tough ultimatum, that being who between Drake, Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole has got to go?

Complex Sports was on hand to interview the rookies, and during which they decided to play a game of “1 gotta go” with 3 of the biggest rappers in the game, Drake, Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole. Surprisingly, Kendrick Lamar was unanimously picked by the players to be left out, with Drake or Cole not getting a single vote.

Zion Williamson physically struggled to provide an answer for quite some time when he was asked, but he eventually picked Kendrick. “Drake, out of that group I think Drake is the most versatile. Cole & Kendrick lyrically fire. They just preach facts. You can listen to their music just vibing, sitting there going ‘I got to rewind that,’ but one gotta go? I’d pick Kendrick,” Zion says in the clip. Meanwhile his fellow Duke star RJ Barrett had no hesitation to say Kendrick’s name. “Kendrick got to go,” RJ says. Other players like Kevin Porter Jr. also said Kendrick Lamar, same as Eric Paschall.

Watch the entertaining clip (below) and let us know who you would choose? Drake, Cole or Kendrick? (swipe to 2nd slide for Zion's answer)