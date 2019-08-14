Zion Williamson will have the weight of the world on his shoulders when he embarks on his first season in the NBA. The Duke Blue Devils star was selected with the first overall pick in the NBA draft and is one of the most hyped prospects to enter the league since LeBron James. It can be said that the expectations for him are a little lofty considering he hasn't played a single regular-season game but his athleticism and talent speaks for itself.

The Pelicans rookie has been trying to get in shape over the last few weeks after suffering an injury in Summer League but now, he seems to be confident going into the season. In a recent article by ESPN’s Anthony Olivieri, Williamson was asked what his biggest fear is and instead of talking about being bust, he had a much more mature answer.

“My worst fear is — and I know it’s not going to happen — you hear about people losing their love for the game,” Zion explained. “I hope that never happens to me because I love the game so much. If that happens to me, I’d be so hurt.”

Based on Zion's work ethic and love for the game alone, he shouldn't have any worries about not living up to the hype. Fans are already excited about his career and that will certainly motivate him moving forward. His first game will truly be a sight to behold.

