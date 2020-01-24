Zion Williamson is one of the most unique athletes on the planet - a combination of size, strength, athleticism and agility with the ability to go 4-for-4 from three during crunch time, as we witnessed in his NBA debut. At 285 pounds, Williamson is among the top three heaviest players currently in the NBA and some pundits seem to think he should cut back on the gumbo if he wants to last in the league.

Zion, however, sees his one-of-a-kind frame as nothing more than an advantage.

Zion's body was a topic of discussion during his first NBA game on Wednesday night, as ESPN's Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson expressed concerns about the 19-year old's weight gain. Despite the criticism, and a slow start, the No. 1 overall pick shined in his debut, scoring 17 straight points for New Orleans in the fourth quarter. In just 18 minutes of action, Williamson finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

During a recent interview on "The Woj Pod" with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pelicans rookie shared his thoughts about the weight criticism.

“There’s really no comparison to me. I try to add every level to my game,” said Williamson. “My body is just built different. Some people try to look at it as a weakness, but I look at it as a blessing. “People aren’t used to guarding this kind of size and I’m able to add a little finesse to my game so it has flavor and I’m a playmaker so I can create for my teammates and when I have to finish I’m gonna finish.”

Fans across the country will get another look at the 19-year old phenom on Sunday, as the Pelicans host the Boston Celtics in a game airing on ESPN at 6pm ET.