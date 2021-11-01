Zion Williamson had surgery on his foot in the offseason and it has forced him to miss a significant amount of time. The Pelicans have started the season without their star player, and every so often, fans seek an update. This past weekend, a concerning video of Zion surfaced online, where he appeared to be overweight and out of shape. Fans were not too happy about this and it has put into question Williamson's conditioning.

As you can see in the clip below, Zion is a bit slow and he is also out of breathe after just a little bit of effort. This is certainly not good, and fans want answers as to when he will be ready to play again.

Today, Pelicans head coach Willie Green spoke to reporters about Zion and gave a potential timeline for his return. Essentially, Zion can't participate in 5-on-5 practices right now, however, he has been able to do 5-on-0. As for his foot, Williamson will be reevaluated in two to three weeks which will then give the team a better sense of his health. Needless to say, fans shouldn't expect him back on the court anytime soon.

Williamson has already suffered a few injuries throughout his young career, and this foot problem has proven to be a huge concern for both fans and presumably the franchise. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you updates on this developing story.