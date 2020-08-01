Coming into the NBA bubble, many fans were excited to see Zion Williamson in action. Of course, we only got to see a glimpse of him prior to the league's shut down in March, and with play resuming, Pelicans supporters expected to see Zion become a huge part of their push towards the playoffs. However, if you watched the team's first game against the Utah Jazz, you would know that this simply has not been the case. Williamson was limited to just 15 minutes in that game, with the Pelicans ultimately losing.

This decision was heavily scrutinized by the media although many in the Pelicans organization were quick to point out that Williamson is a bit out of shape and that they need to conserve him so that he can have a long and healthy career. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, this decision has left Zion feeling "pissed" even if he won't admit that to the media.

Williamson's rumored feelings about the decision make sense considering he is a competitor who just wants to go out and win. It's been proven that the Pelicans are better when Williamson is on the court, and without him in the closing minutes, the team risks giving up leads and losing.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what the Pelicans decide to do, especially with a playoff birth at stake.