Zion Williamson is one of the most exciting NBA prospects we have seen in a long time and as soon as he was drafted, companies went after him to sign a lucrative sneaker deal. In the end, Zion ended up signing to a five-year $75 million deal with Jordan Brand. Williamson's favorite player is Michael Jordan, so it only makes sense that he would sign with his brand. What's interesting about this particular deal, is that he actually took less money to sign with Jordan Brand. In a new report from ESPN’s Nick DePaula, it was revealed that Puma also offered him $15 million a year but was willing to give him an extra $3 million in bonuses.

Per DePaula:

“The company knew that a strong social media presence and flashy on-court sneakers wouldn’t be enough to land Williamson. So when they met with the future No. 1 pick earlier this spring, they offered him an impressive financial commitment: a deal that soared as high as $15 million per year, plus the potential to add an additional $3 million a year in bonuses.”

It's not surprising to see Zion receive such high offers considering his potential in the NBA. He is one of those players who has tremendous upside and if he achieves what people expect him to, he can help bring in a ton of money.