Zion Williamson came into the NBA with a whole lot of hype and for the most part, he has lived up to that hype, at least whenever he is on the court. Unfortunately, a knee injury early on in his tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans forced him to miss a large chunk of his rookie season. Once Williamson got on the court, he was great but had to endure a minute restriction. Once the Pelicans got to the NBA bubble in Orlando, Williamson dealt with even more conditioning problems which led fans to believe there could be an issue at play.

With the season just a few weeks away, it seems as though Williamson has turned the corner and is in fine shape. According to reporter Andrew Lopez, new Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy revealed on Monday that Williamson will not be under any restrictions and that he expects the young star to be 100 percent.

This is great for the Pelicans and their fans, who have had to deal with some mediocrity over the last couple of years. Heading into this season, the Pelicans have a ton of promise and they are fully expecting Zion to be the nucleus of what's proven to be a young core.

Stay tuned for more NBA updates, as we will be sure to keep you informed as the season draws closer.

Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images