Another day, another endorsement deal for New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson. Following his lucrative sneaker deal with Jordan Brand and his partnership with NBA 2K, Zion has now inked a deal with Panini America.

As part of the exclusive agreement, Zion's first officially licensed autograph trading cards will be available in early September via Panini America's 2019 Contenders Draft Picks Basketball. According to today's press release, his first officially licensed NBA autographs will release in October, in addition to Panini's 25 additional NBA trading card products released during the season.

Williamson's first Panini NBA card dropped on NBA Draft Night immediately after he was announced as the Pelicans' first overall selection. According to Panini, the card obliterated the record for an individual player trading card sold on Panini Instant.

“I’m truly excited to be a member of the Panini family, a company that continues to raise the bar in terms of content and creativity in the trading card arena,” Williamson said in a release. “I look forward to working closely with the team there to create basketball cards that my fans and card collectors will want not just throughout my rookie season in the NBA but throughout my entire career.”

Check out the trading cards below.

Panini

Panini

Panini