Zion Williamson is one of the most fun young stars to watch right now. His dunks and blocks are on a completely different level and on any given night, Zion can give the other team at least 30 points. As it stands, the Pelicans are trying to fight their way into a playoff play-in spot and in order to do so, Williamson needs to be in the lineup. Unfortunately, it appears as though that's not going to happen as Williamson was recently diagnosed with a fractured left ring finger.

The Pelicans announced the news today, much to the chagrin of their fanbase. Pelicans executive David Griffin actually slammed the NBA for the injury as the team firmly believes Zion isn't fairly officiated. They believe he is constantly being hacked in the paint and that it is similar to what Shaq went through back in the day.

Griffin's statement will certainly be reviewed by the league, which doesn't take too kindly to public statements that criticize the officials. Meanwhile, Williamson's injury will prove to be a huge loss for the Pelicans who have struggled mightily at times throughout the season.

Rob Carr/Getty Images