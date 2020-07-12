Pelicans star Zion Williamson spoke with reporters, Friday, regarding his quarantine workout regimen. New video from the NBA bubble showed Williamson had bulked up in the last several months.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

"It just felt like I was 5 years old again," Williamson said, according to ESPN. "Just went back to square one, tried to get my body where it needs to be, get my fundamentals back to square one and start from there. So yeah, it was just like starting over at 5 again. It was a great process to learn it all over."

Williamson spent his time off working out with his stepfather. Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry spoke about the impact his stepfather has had on Williamson: "His stepfather did a fantastic job of working him out every day, of making him be in good conditioning when we got him back," Gentry said. "He's made a lot of strides in his shooting, I think. Although we weren't together, he did a lot to improve his game."

"Yeah, I think there are going to be parts of my game that you didn't see before that you'll see when we start playing," Williamson said.

The NBA is scheduled to return in Orlando, July 15.

[Via]