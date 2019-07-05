Zion Williamson is going to be the biggest draw in the NBA next season as he is one of the most hyped up prospects since LeBron James. The Duke Blue Devils star was recently drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans and tonight, he will be taking part in his first action with the team as part of the Las Vegas Summer League. Interestingly enough, this game will be against the New York Knicks who have Williamson's Duke teammate, RJ Barrett. The two will certainly be looking to best each other tonight and for NBA fans in need of a basketball fix, it should be an interesting game.

For those who are looking to watch the game, we have all the necessary information to catch all of the action. The game is set to start at 9:30 P.M. EST and will be broadcast on ESPN. This won't be your only opportunity to watch Zion this Summer as the league lasts all the way until July 15th.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Even though Zion won't be playing against the best competition in the league, these next couple of games should be a good indication of how Zion's game will translate to the NBA.

Will you be watching him tonight or are you more concerned with Kawhi Watch?