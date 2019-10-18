New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson has yet to appear in a regular season NBA game but he already has an assortment of major endorsement deals tucked away. In addition to becoming the new face of Jordan Brand and his deals with NBA 2K, Panini and Gatorade, Zion has now joined "The Dew Team."

Mountain Dew announced their five-year partnership with the 19-year old phenom on Friday by revealing super-hero themed murals on two refurbished basketball courts at Stewart Park in South Carolina, nearby Spartanburg Day School, where Zion first burst onto the scene as a high school basketball legend.

Tying together Zion's new home, New Orleans, with his roots in Spartanburg, Mountain Dew commissioned New Orleans-based artist Ceaux Young to redesign the courts at Stewart Park.

“The mural came together after my partnership with Mountain Dew, and it came together because Mountain Dew likes to dive into the lifestyle within hoops,” Williamson told Yahoo Sports. “They know that I like superheroes, comics, anime, cartoons, stuff like that. They know that my name was made in Spartanburg, that’s where the world was introduced to me. And also, they took another part of me being new to New Orleans, and they got an artist from New Orleans, Ceaux Young. So, the court in Spartanburg, the artist from New Orleans, and my liking of superheroes, cartoons, anime and all that stuff, brought it all together and the mural was created.”

Zion's regular season debut will be a bit delayed due to a right knee injury he suffered during the preseason, but it won't be long now before his superhero-like ability is on full display in the NBA.