Zion Williamson Is Reportedly "Not Close" To Returning

Zion Williamson received surgery on his foot in the offseason and it forced him to miss the beginning of the New Orleans Pelicans season. While many were optimistic that he would be able to come back sooner rather than later, weeks have since turned into months, and no one knows when he's actually going to be back and in the lineup.

What has only made matters worse is the fact that Zion has appeared overweight in a couple of videos, and his conditioning is underwhelming to say the very least. At this point, even if Williamson's injury heals, he simply won't be ready to play, as he still needs to get fit before he can even think about stepping on the court.

Recently, Shams Charania of The Athletic was on the Pat McAfee Show where he was asked about Zion and whether or not there were plans for him to play this year. As Charania explained, Williamson isn't even close to playing right now, and that fans should not expect him back within the next month. The Pelicans continue to change Zion's timeline, and now, there is more uncertainty than ever before.

With the Pelicans suffering from the worst record in the NBA, there is no doubt that they are desperate for Zion to come back. However, at this point, it's going to take a full-on miracle before he gets back to the court.