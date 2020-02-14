Zion Williamson has only been playing for less than a month now but his impact has already been felt around the league. So far, Zion has been an offensive machine and continues to dominate night in and night out. Perhaps the best example of this was last night when he put up 32 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite the loss, Williamson was able to make history with a few records.

For instance, Zion is now the youngest player in NBA history to record 20 points or more in six consecutive games. In fact, he's the fourth teenager to score 30 points in consecutive games but the first to do it within his first 10 matches in the league. He also matched a 35-year record from Michael Jordan as he has scored over 20 points in 8 of his first 10 games.

If you're a Pelicans fan, Zion's presence should be incredibly encouraging. The team is in the playoff hunt and with a young core, the team stands to be a problem for years to come. Williamson is only going to get better and if he can somehow stay healthy, the Pelicans could find themselves being a mainstay in the Western Conference playoffs for years to come.

Hopefully, we get even more great highlights from Zion to end the year.