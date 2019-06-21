Master P already said that Zion Williamson will be bigger than Michael Jordan in New Orleans. The Duke University forward has officially been drafted to the New Orleans Pelicans as the number one pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. It's not that much of a shock since that's what's been rumored anyways. He's one of the most promising players to get drafted into the NBA this year and he's been on essentially everyone's radar since his high school days.



Patrick Smith/Getty Images

"I didn't think I'd be in the position," Zion said after the announcement. "My mom sacrificed a lot for me. I wouldn't be here without my mom. I just want to thank her. She put her dreams aside for mine."

According to TMZ, his rookie contract is estimated to be worth roughly $45M over the course of four seasons. Clearly, he'll be making even more money with the endorsement deals that will surely be coming in. There was speculation in late May that he signed a deal with Nike after he was spotted training during a private workout in a pair of Nike Kyrie 4s. It's interesting considering his PG 2.5's essentially blowing up on his feet earlier this year.

Sonny Vaccaro, who was behind Jordan's rookie deal with Nike, suggested that he would cough up $100M for Zion to ink a shoe contract. Nike nor Zion have confirmed that any sort of deal went down.