Zion Williamson will be making his NBA debut soon and fans are incredibly excited to finally see him out on the court. Williamson was the first overall pick in the NBA Draft this past year and has the potential to be a dominant big man. Only time will tell whether or not he can fulfill this prophecy although for now, fans are pretty optimistic.

Recently, Williamson got caught in a compromising position on the New Orleans Pelicans bench. In the video below, you can see Williamson falling asleep on the bench. His eyes are half open and he seems to be struggling to keep his eyes open. It was pretty hilarious and fans immediately began roasting the young star on social media.

Recently, Zion was asked about the controversy and he gave a pretty hilarious answer. Full disclosure: it's really hard to believe him on this one. “Y’all might have seen me meditating on the sidelines," Williamson told Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

Hopefully, Zion doesn't fall asleep during games when he makes his debut. Obviously, this story is much more of a novelty than anything else. It's simply some harmless fun that we're sure his teammates took advantage of.