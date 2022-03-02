Zion Williamson has been slandered relentlessly over the last few months as he looks to recover from his foot injury. Zion had surgery on his foot just a few months ago, and since that time, he has not been able to get his conditioning back on track. There have been numerous setbacks this season, and some have started to ponder whether or not Zion actually cares that much about basketball.

With the season almost coming to an end, there is this sense that Williamson won't play at all this year. However, a new update on Zion's conditioning is bringing some optimism to the Pelicans right now.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Zion's foot seems to be healing quite nicely, and now, there is this sense that he will be allowed to ramp up his workouts soon. This would mean putting weight on his foot and practicing with his teammates in basketball workouts. Of course, there is still a lot of work to do, and with only one month to go in the season, it remains unlikely that he will actually be back on the floor, especially with the Pelicans way outside of playoff contention.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.