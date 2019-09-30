Zion Williamson will be under one of the biggest spotlights in the NBA this season as he is coming into the league with the most hype we have ever seen since LeBron James. Williamson was dominant while playing for the Duke Blue Devils and was able to make himself the number one overall pick in this year's entry draft. There are a ton of expectations being thrust upon Zion and people aren't exactly sure it's fair. Nonetheless, Zion is ready to prove all of his doubters wrong and during New Orleans Pelicans media day, Williamson spoke about what's been bothering him the most heading into the season.

As he explains, he feels as though his NBA 2k20 character simply isn't good enough and has some traits he would like to have improved upon. For instance, he wishes his character had a lot more speed. If you were a Duke fan this season, you were probably wishing the same thing.

Despite the issues he has with his character, Zion seems to be happy about being in the game in any capacity. In the video above, Zion talks about how he used to always play 2K as a kid and to be able to be in the game is a special feeling.

If he has himself a good season, perhaps he will be able to up his rating and get those speed sliders up.