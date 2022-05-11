Zion Williamson did not play a single game this season. He was dealing with a pretty bad foot injury and at every turn, it felt like things were just getting worse and worse. This became extremely frustrating for all of the Pelicans fans out there who just wanted to see Zion play some high-level basketball.

In the end, the Pelicans were able to make the playoffs which was surprising given Zion's absence. Needless to say, fans believe this Pelicans team will be very scary once Zion gets back on the court. Luckily, Zion's latest public appearance is hinting at a huge comeback.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Just yesterday, Zion found himself at Duke University where he got to workout at the K Center. As per the Duke Twitter account, Zion was showing off his dunk package, and it he seemed to be all smiles while walking around his alma mater. This should come as great news for all of the Pelicans fans out there because it means that Zion is getting closer and closer to being 100 percent.

We are about four months away from the Pelicans hitting the court for the regular season, so barring any major setbacks, Zion should be able to return. Hopefully, this will signify a huge turning point for the Pelicans franchise, which is looking to be on the up and up.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the NBA world.