Zion Williamson is one of the most exciting young players in the entire NBA right now, although he has certainly had some adversity to fight through early on. During his very first Summer League campaign, Zion suffered a knee injury that kept him out of the Pelicans lineup until January. When he finally made his debut, Zion was special as he continued to average big numbers and put up some pretty insane dunks. Despite this, there has been a lot of chatter about his conditioning and whether or not he is overweight.

According to Will Guillory of The Athletic, Zion was recently asked about his conditioning and whether or not he sees it as a real problem. The New Orleans Pelicans superstar gave an extremely mature answer to the question, noting that he only cares about what his trainers and team have to say about him.

"Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. I'm just going to stick to the opinions of the people closest to me and my team, and just go from there," he said.

Zion and the Pelicans are officially out of playoff contention so once the seeding games are finished, Zion will have plenty of time to get in great shape, should his trainers feel like he needs to. As for right now, it's clear Zion just wants to keep himself healthy.