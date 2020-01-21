Zion Williamson won't make his NBA debut until Wednesday night, but he still helped Jordan Brand debut an all-new Air Jordan 34 colorway prior to the Pelicans' victory over Memphis on Monday night. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the special edition Air Jordan 34 includes bits and pieces from MLK's famous speeches across the upper.

Trail Blazers forward, and fellow Jordan Brand ambassador, Carmelo Anthony also took the court in the MLK Air Jordan 34s, as seen in the photo embedded below.

Jordan Brand surely has a plethora of Air Jordan 34 PEs lined up for Zion's return to the court, including the Duke-inspired "Brotherhood" colorway that he and other former Blue Devils have been rocking in recent weeks.

Take a closer look at the special edition "MLK" Air Jordan 34 colorway in the IG post embedded below, and click here to preview the upcoming "Black Cat" iteration.