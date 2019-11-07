Zion Williamson had a ton of potential coming into the NBA this season although much of the hype surrounding him was quickly squandered when he went down with a knee injury. At first, it seemed as though the New Orleans Pelicans were simply exercising caution with their young star but eventually, he had to get surgery and is now out for 6-8 weeks. Fans are disappointed about losing out on seeing Zion although in a couple of months, he will be a mainstay in the league.

In a report on NBA.com, Zion spoke about his struggles with injuries and how he's excited to get back out on the court. For now, though, Williamson admits he wants to be cautious and take things day by day.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

"[The rehab] is going very well. Day by day, its getting better and I think it's going very well," Williamson said. "I do feel like it's getting stronger day by day. The trainers and stuff are telling me day by day it's getting stronger and I can feel the difference each day [...] I think when I'm ready -- there's no real timetable -- when I'm ready, I'll come back."

Once Williamson gets back, the league better watch out because this man is a walking highlight reel. If preseason taught us anything, it's that Zion is more than ready for the bright lights of the NBA.