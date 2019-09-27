Zion Williamson was taken by the New Orleans Pelicans with the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Entry Draft and the expectations couldn't be higher. We haven't seen this much hype around a player since LeBron James in 2003 which just goes to show how much Zion will have to deal with this season. There is no telling whether or not he can live up to the hype although his passion for the game speaks volumes to his character and work ethic.

If you're a Pelicans fan, you should be excited to hear that Zion is extremely confident heading into this season. During a segment with Sports Pulse, Williamson was asked what his prediction is for his rookie season and as it turns out, he has some big goals on himself.

Zion is hoping to average 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists per game while also taking home rookie of the year honors. He certainly has the athletic ability to rake in those numbers but it will all depend on how adjusts to the speed of professional basketball. Williamson isn't playing against 18-year-olds anymore and will have to get used to competing with grown men.

As the 2019-2020 season quickly approaches, what are your expectations for Zion?