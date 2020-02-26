Zion Williamson is already one of the most exciting players in the NBA and he's only less than 15 games into his career. Last night, Williamson went up against LeBron James and dropped 29 points in what turned out to be a loss for the New Orleans Pelicans. Zion is already letting his presence be felt throughout the league and it appears as though he is looking to be the best teammate possible, as well.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Zion surprised his Pelicans teammates with custom Beats by Dre earbuds. The earbuds came in a Mardi-Gras-themed case and even featured each player's name and number inscribed on the inside. It was a pretty sweet gift that every player was appreciative of.

“I just thought it would be a nice gift for everyone and I’m glad they all liked it,” Williamson said. “That’s what matters to me, is that my teammates are enjoying them. I see them wearing it and it’s cool. I just wanted to do something special for them.”

Williamson has been extremely modest since entering the league and it's clear that he wants to make a good impression. Praise makes Williamson uncomfortable and so far, he has let his play on the court do the talking. He's already exhibiting leadership qualities which is something the Pelicans should be excited about.