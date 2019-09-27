Zion Williamson made quite a name for himself while playing for the Duke Blue Devils as he dazzled fans with his insane dunks and off the charts athleticism. Thanks to his play on the court, Zion became the number one overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, with the New Orleans Pelicans being blessed by his services. As the season approaches, fans are getting increasingly anxious over whether or not Williamson can live up to all of the expectations being thrown his way.

The Blue Devils star doesn't seem phased by any of it and is already accumulating some pretty huge deals. Zion was signed to a huge eight-figure deal with Jordan Brand just a couple of months ago and today, he announced his latest endorsement deal with none other than Gatorade.

Gatorade is one of the most infamous sports drinks in the entire world and has been supplying leagues like the NBA and NFL for years. The brand has been pretty selective about who they enlist and when you think about Zion's athleticism, there really is no better person to represent Gatorade's image.

Based on a report from Forbes, it seems as though this deal will last several years and is going to net Zion seven-figures, annually.