ZillaKami Turns Up On "Not Worth It"

The lines have been blurred in hip-hop over the years. While Fred Durst, Korn and other rock-rap bands gave the subgenre a bad name, the new generation of rappers has made a better effort at merging the sounds of rock music and rap music together.

ZillaKami has been among the leaders of the new generation of rappers who are bringing the spirit of punk rock to the rap game. This week, he returned with his latest single, "Not Worth It." Laced with grungy guitars and heavy drums, ZillaKami's latest record sounds leans deeper into his punk roots.

City Morgue, ZillaKami's collaborative side-project with SOSMULA, dropped their project, Toxic Boogaloo last year.

Check out the latest offering from ZillaKami below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Well don't look at me for help

'Cause I can't even help myself

Fighting off the demons in my head

And so I get up now and feel incomplete

So I just lay down and I go to sleep

