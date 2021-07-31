mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zillakami Shifts Gears With Rock Track "FROSTY"

Joe Abrams
July 31, 2021 12:38
FROSTY
ZillaKami

Emo/metal rapper Zillakami goes full rock in "FROSTY"


Zillakami has made his name in the rap game with his heavy, almost metal-like vocal tone and flows. In the age of Juice Wrld's and XXXTentacion's, Zillakami remained one of the earliest and most creative member of the emo-rap wave. Recent releases like his "BADASS" collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert pointed towards a continuation of the signature sound. However, it seems that the New York rapper is pushing this sound further in his most recent single, "FROSTY".

"FROSTY" is without a doubt a full-fledged emo-rock song. With a distorted guitar lead and dynamic drums not influenced by trap patterns, "FROSTY" could easily find itself in the playlists of mid-2000's pop-punk classics. The lyrics follow suit, with themes surrounding depression, drugs, and heartbreak. 

Zillakami's usually strained and screaming vocal inflections are substituted in the new release with a more somber and quiet vocal tone. This seems like a good creative choice for the artist, whose harsh voice often held him back from the mainstream success of his contemporaries. 

Check out the music video below:

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm sorry that I couldn't be the one
'Cause we can't run
The end has come (Oh)
I'm sorry that I couldn't be the one

