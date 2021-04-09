ZillaKami & Lil Uzi Vert Go Crazy On "BADASS"

Hardcore rapper ZillaKami has been putting in work for years as a member of the New York duo City Morgue, and this year, he's finally gearing up to drop his debut solo album. Last year alone, the artist appeared on records with Denzel Curry, Trippie Redd, and DJ Scheme, and now, he's using that momentum to drop some heat of his own.

Three weeks after dropping the banging solo single "CHAINS," ZillaKami is back with another hard-hitting track, and this time around, the New York artist has enlisted Baby Pluto for a feature. ZillaKami and Lil Uzi Vert got on Instagram Live together earlier this year, and after Uzi offered praise for the rising rapper, he expressed interest in collaborating with him as well. Months later, ZillaKami has treated fans to the Lil Uzi Vert-assisted "BADASS."

Anchored by an intense and repetitive guitar riff, "BADASS" is an aggressive, high-octane that finds ZillaKami ready for war. The City Morgue artist delivers an earworm of a hook and knocks out two electrifying verses, and Uzi comes through with a quick, spirited verse of his own.

Check out ZillaKami and Lil Uzi Vert's new single "BADASS" below. Who do you think went harder — Uzi or ZillaKami?

Quotable Lyrics

Cruisin' in the whip, I got the stick, I'm booted up (Okay)

Hoes up in the house and all they asses tooted up (Huh?)

Cruisin' through your block and all I see is f*ckin' dust (Huh?)

Where do y'all reside? (Okay) Why ain't y’all outside?