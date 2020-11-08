ZHU & 24kGoldn Get Experimental On "I Admit It"

ZHU has been at it since 2014 and he has been able to build a dedicated fanbase thanks to his unique voice and songwriting abilities. He has been steadily dropping new music and most recently, he decided to team up with breakout artist 24kGoldn on a brand new track called "I Admit It," which is a song destined to receive some polarizing views.

This track features some experimental electronic sounds all while 24kGoldn and ZHU repeat the phrase "I Admit It." There are a few short verses thrown in here and there although it's clear that the true highlight of the song is the unorthodox production, as well as the stunning visuals of the music video.

Check out the song and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pasties on the titties (I admit it, I admit it)

Bout 20,000 bitches (I admit it, I admit it)

I ain't taking any pictures (I admit it, I admit it)

But my purchases got me fitted (I admit it, I admit it)