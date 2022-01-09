Zendaya, Willow Smith, and Kiernan Shipka performed a unique rendition of David Bowie's classic hit, “Changes," in honor of the late singer's birthday, Saturday. The performance was slammed on social media and even compared to Gal Gadot’s infamous cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” with several other celebrities.

The piece was published by W Magazine in a video directed by Lynn Hirschberg.

"In honor of what would have been #DavidBowie’s 75th birthday, watch as the stars deliver a heartfelt rendition of the legendary rocker’s hit song," the caption read on Instagram.



Commenters labeled the performance cringeworthy.

“Why are they reading these iconic lyrics off a page!!??? If they don’t know them off by heart like any Bowie fan then," one user wrote.

Another added: “This is so insulting to David Bowie, on his birthday of all days."

"Changes" was featured on Bowie's iconic 1971 album, Hunky Dory, and is widely considered one of the legendary singer's best songs.

Bowie passed away in 2016 after an 18-month battle with liver cancer that he chose not to make public.

Check out the trio's polarizing performance of "Changes" below.

