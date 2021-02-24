People have been speculating about Zendaya's sexuality for some time. Personal information of a celebrity's life is, essentially, no one's business, but the more popularity one obtains, the more their fans are determined to take to memory all of their life's details. Recently, Zendaya caught up with Vanity Fair for their "Proust Questionnaire" series and answered 35 questions in rapid succession. During the interview, she was asked, "What is the quality you most like in a man?" Zendaya answered, "I most like in a person, how about that?"



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

However, she proceeded to answer. “This is...it’s such a big question. What is a quality I most like in someone? I would say like, kindness is kind of like, not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people and you can just feel it," said the Malcolm & Marie star. "I don’t know how to explain that, but there’s like this little spark they have or this little special thing that they have that just—you feel safe and happy around them. I don’t know what that is but some people have it and it’s special."

She was then asked a follow-up question which was the same as the last, except the publication wanted to know what she most like's in a woman. “Well, I guess that’s the same answer," answered Zendaya. You can check out a clip below and read through fans discussing the star's recent interview.

