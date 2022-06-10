She may only be in her mid-twenties, but Zendaya has spent a good portion of her life in the limelight. From child television star to one of the most sought-after entertainers in the industry, the award-winning actress's fame only increases as each year moves forward. There was a time when Zendaya was focused on her music career and even signed a deal with Hollywood Records. She has only released one studio album but has shared almost a dozen singles, collaborating with artists like Chris Brown, Bella Thorne, and Zac Efron.

Variety hosted a one-on-one interview between Andrew Garfield and the Spider-Man star where she admitted that she purposefully chose to shift her primary focus to her acting career because it offered "a level of anonymity" that music doesn't allow.

I was talking to [Euphoria creator Sam Levinson] about this earlier. I was like I don’t know if I could ever be a pop star," she said. "It’s because as an actor, there’s a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really like. And I get to sort my stuff, whatever that is, through a character and nobody needs to know about it. Whereas in other forms and other mediums, it’s all you all the time. I like the idea that somebody else, meaning Rue, gets to take on that stuff and I can..."

Garfield interrupted to say, "Boundaries."

"Yeah, boundaries," Zendaya added. "Learning what’s for me." Revisit Zendaya's "Something New" featuring Chris Brown and check out a few stills from her Variety feature with Andrew Garfield below.

