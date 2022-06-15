Zendaya reacted to rumors that she's expecting a child on her Instagram Story, Wednesday, remarking that gossip such as this is why she doesn't use Twitter. The comment comes after viral, fan-created clips featuring a fake ultrasound began circulating online throughout the week.

“See now, this is why I stay off Twitter,” she told fans in the post. “Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly.”

“Anyway back to filming,” she said, referring to working on Luca Guadagnino's upcoming movie, Challengers.



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Zendaya and her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland have been in a public relationship since 2021. She recently took to Instagram to share a cute photo with the actor in honor of his birthday.

“Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3,” she wrote on June 1, sharing a picture of the two of them.

Fans weren't the only ones to fall the rumors about the couple expecting. Lil Nas X remarked on Twitter that he was preparing to direct message them a congratulatory text.

"i hate twitter because i’m sitting here about to congratulate zendaya via dm about a baby that doesn’t exist," Nas tweeted.

Despite not expecting, Holland did admit to People during an interview in December that he “can’t wait to be a dad,” adding, “I love kids.”

Challengers is scheduled for release on August 11, 2023. The film is a romantic sports drama centered around a tennis player.

Check out Zendaya and Lil Nas X's posts below.





Images Via Instagram

[Via]