Another version of Jimmy Kimmel's round-up of mean tweets has arrived that sees celebrities read some pretty rude tweets about themselves out loud and react to what online trolls are saying about them. In the 12th episode of the series, Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm, Chris Rock, Kim Kardashian, Maisie Williams, David Harbour, David Spade, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya and more partake in the madness while some laugh and others clap back.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kim's mean tweet was an odd one with a user writing: "I'd rather plant poison ivy plants in my anus before hearing another word about Kim Kardashian." The reality star simply responded with a laugh telling the user to "go ahead and do that."

Euphoria star Zendaya had the perfect comeback to her mean tweet when someone claimed that her feet probably smell like "funyuns." The 23-year-old pulled off her sparkle red-bottom high heel, smelt it and responded with, "Nope, smells like success to me."

Tiffany Haddish got called out for her "big ass mouth" when she read her mean tweet but she simply responded by thanking the user for introducing her to their "14 followers." Watch the full round-up of mean tweets below and the funny reactions that go with them.