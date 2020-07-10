Deadline has reported that a Zendaya-John David Washington movie, directed by Euphoriacreator Sam Levinson, was secretly filmed amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The film, titled Malcolm & Marie, is completed and set for release, meaning it is likely the first feature film shot in the U.S. since the country’s shutdown.

Malcolm and Marie’s recording took place from June 17 to July 2 at the Caterpillar House, an environmentally minded glass architectural structure in Carmel, CA, compliant with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Levinson began writing Malcolm and Marie after being told by HBO that Euphoria’s Season 2 was required to shut down. He was then contacted by Zendaya, who asked if he could write and direct a film during quarantine, prompting him to craft Malcolm and Marie in just 6 days. He then thought of Washington, known for his role in BlacKkKlansman, as an ideal co-star. The film is reportedly similar to Marriage Story, while also addressing a number of the world’s current social issues.

Co-EP Katia Washington directed health and safety protocols for the production. These guidelines included, but were not limited to, frequent COVID testing, a two week quarantine upon arrival and diligent mask wearing. Members of the production team were kept in pods with limited interaction and no more than 12 people were allowed on set at any given time.

Malcolm and Marie does not yet have any official release date.

