Zendaya returns to the big-little screen (that is, Netflix) as John David Washington’s complicated lover in the passionate black and white film Malcolm and Marie scheduled to release on February 5.

The movie was filmed in June and July, in compliance with COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, with the Tenet star and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. It was one of the first movies to be produced entirely during a pandemic. Netflix purchased the film for $30 million during the Toronto International Film Festival.

Zendaya teased the project last year in early July leaving out any clues to what the film would be about with a first-look photo featuring Washington on social media. The official trailer revealed the focus on the couple’s conversations regarding their past relationships and battling through the testaments of love.

This is the second project Zendaya and Sam Levinson have worked on together. They originally crossed paths with Euphoria where Zendaya became the youngest Emmy winner for best lead actress in September for her character Rue in the gritty teen drama series. Levinson serves as the HBO series’ writer, producer, and director.

Zendaya, Washington, rapper Kid Cudi, and Yariv Milchan are executive producers for the film.

Both Cudi and Zendaya expressed their excitement at the film's release on twitter, check out their tweets and the movie trailer below. Let us know if you'll be tuning in to watch.

[via]