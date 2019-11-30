Ms. Zendaya has taken another vacation with her rumoured boo, Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi, this time to Jacob's native Australia. The actors were spotted by fans strolling around Sydney over the course of a few days, even hanging out with Jacob's parents. One fan took a TikTok video of the two of them boarding the same train, even offering Google Image Search evidence of the stars' appearances.

Zendaya and Jacob took a trip together to Greece in September, which sparked the initial rumours that the two were romantically involved. Jacob also attended Zendaya's 23rd birthday in September, with fellow castmates Hunter Schaefer, Barbie Ferreira, Alexa Demie, and Angus Cloud. While their characters on the Drake-produced hit show certainly don't seem to like each other, Zendaya and Jacob do make a cute couple IRL.

Zendaya was recently honoured with GQ Australia's Woman of the Year award and attended the ceremony during her trip along with Jacob, though they arrived separately. She was overwhelmed in her speech upon receiving the award: "Woman of the Year, that's kind of crazy considering that I'm just 23-years-old and trying to figure out how to become a woman myself, and figuring it out as I go." Zendaya said the award was "a huge honour" and urged everyone in the audience to "take a look around at just how beautiful everything is, and just enjoy it." Wise words, Zendaya.