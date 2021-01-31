Zendaya says posting frequently online gave her anxiety and she would overthink her social media pages too much, and it is the reason she is not as active online nowadays.



“I’m very, very particular about my Instagram so nobody has access to it other than me,” she in a new interview on The HFPA in Conversation podcast. “I think it’s important to a degree to be honest with that stuff.”

“I was far more active when I was younger, but over time I think I just—it’s not that I hate it or anything—but I would find sometimes that being on it would kind of make me anxious or I would start to overthink a little too much or be on my phone too much. My relationship with all of it is my own and it is personal to me, but it is also something that I like to keep a little space with too."

The Euphoria star added that she believes her fans respect her decision and that she's always there: “I think my fans who have known me and who I feel like really understand me respect that because they understand that I am a human being and I think they want me to have a life and want me be happy and exist beyond social media. I’m always there. They know that I’m there. They know that it’s really me, but it is an important thing for me to have my own time and not be so sucked into a phone.”

A new episode of Euphoria premiered last week centered around Hunter Schafer's character, Jules.

