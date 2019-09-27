With exception to The Wizard back in January, Future has been relatively quite for most of the year, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been working. In fact, its been quite the opposite as the ATL rapper has been teasing a few joint projects this year that haven't seen the light of day. Not only has he mentioned that the sequels to Super Slimey & What A Time To Be Alive are both on the way, but it looks like Beastmode 3 might be as well.

Yesterday, ATL producer Zaytoven Beatz took to Twitter to tease the joint project with Future, asking fans if they wanted the third installment. “3 🤔 do the Fans Want #BeastMode3,” he wrote in response to a fan who said he was already given two projects from Future & Zaytoven. Of course the comments were flooded with people ecstatic to hear the news and wanting it now. One person wrote “hell yeah,” while another added “Duh!!! WE NEED THAT.”

While we wait for further confirmation or more details on the project, revisit the sequel right here, which features a lone appearance from Young Scooter. Who's excited to hear Beastmode 3?