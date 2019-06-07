Nipsey Hussle only released one official album before his untimely passing in March. However, his strongest work was arguably on his mixtapes. After the rapper's death, there were a lot of rappers who said that they spoke to Nip about working on new music before he died. Drake and Meek Mill were among them. In the latest episode of Full Size Run, Zaytoven revealed that he and Nipsey Hussle were quietly plotting on working on a joint project together.

"We were doing this mentoring program together. It was me, Nipsey, Rick Ross, and Organized Noize. So it was like a competition. Me and Nipsey had an artist and then Rick Ross and Organized Noize had an artist to mentor," he explained. "Me and Nipsey was talkin' about, 'We got to do some music together. Let's just do it, don't tell anybody, just knock it out," he continued. "I can't believe we missed that opportunity. I felt like I been knowin' Nipsey forever. And I was only around him for [that time]."

YG also recently announced that he had a special project with Nipsey Hussle on the way. Prior to Nip's passing, YG and Nipsey were teasing a joint project that never got completed. "I got a special project I was working on with Nip right before he passed," YG said. "It’s like, it’s special, we gonna make that happen, his family and everybody wants that to happen, that’s a priority for me."