Zaytoven Recruits Lil Yachty, Lil Keed & Lil Gotit For New Project “A-Team”

Zaytoven, Lil Yachty, Lil Keed, and Lil Gotit have joined forces to form the A-Team. After hitting us with the title track last month, the Atlanta artists decide to come through today and share the rest of their collaborative project, A-Team.

Laced with 10 tracks in total, the ATLiens showcase their individual styles & bars over the bass-heavy trap production from Zaytoven. While a few of the tracks are performed as solo songs by either Lil Gotit or Lil Keed, lead records like “Accomplishments,” “Bobble Head,” “Hightop Shoes,” and “A-Team (You Ain’t Safe)” see all three “lil” rappers exchanging bars over the Zaytoven production. Meanwhile, other guest appearances come from Dae Dae, Foolio and DYN Finesse.

Out now, fans can stream the ATL project in its entirety via anyone of the streaming platforms. Hit play and let us know what you think!

Tracklist:

1. Reloaded

2. Accomplishments

3. G5 (feat. DYN Finesse)

4. Real Slime

5. Fashion Nova Men (feat. Foolio)

6. Bobble Head

7. Drip Jacker

8. Hightop Shoes

9. Rockstar Lifestyle (feat. Dae Dae)

10. A-Team